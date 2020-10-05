Dr. Cynthia A. Jumper, vice president of health policy and special health initiatives at the Texas Tech Health Sciences Center, received the 2020 C. Frank Webber, MD Award, for her mentoring efforts.
The Texas Medical Association Medical Student Section recognized Jumper, adjunct professor at the Tech School of Law, during a virtual TMA House of Delegates meeting earlier this month, according to a TMA news release.
Jumper, who is a TMA Board of Trustees, acts as a supervisor for medical students at flu clinics and health fairs, according to a TMA news release. She also volunteers at Lubbock clinics to serve homeless patients and participates in global health care electives in Nicaragua.
