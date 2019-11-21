Dr. John Culberson, Texas Tech Health Sciences Center Bernhard T. Mittemeyer Endowed Chair in Medical Excellence in Geriatric Medicine and associate professor in the Department of Family and Community Medicine, gave a lecture on “Alzheimer’s Disease: A Clinical Dilemma,” on Thursday.
The Tech HSC Garrison Institute on Aging hosted this lecture, which took place at noon at the Tech HSC academic building, along with other events for Alzheimer’s Disease Awareness Month.
Culberson wanted to highlight the aging population of Baby Boomers reaching the age where Alzheimer’s and dementia are more likely, he said.
“I don't really think the United States of America has any ideas,” Culberson said. “I think they're going to be rude awakening, and I think it's up to us to help them get it straight. That these people need care doesn't fit into the normal system. It's time to focus on caregivers because that's our only hope.”
Part of the problem are the difficulties in diagnosing dementia and Alzheimer’s since many also have others health issues on top it, Culberson said.
“I'm just going to point out that people and Alzheimer’s disease or dementia often have other problems too,” Culberson said. “So, it's bad enough if you need help with your daily living activities, or you need to have someone help you to get around without getting lost. But if you have heart failure and left-side paralysis and diabetes, and you have to take insulin, that's a lot of stress to put on that.”
The lack of clinical research due to this overlap also makes it harder for researchers to study and find cures, Culberson said. Also, it is difficult to diagnose specific types of dementia.
“The things you get wrong on the test to give you a clue as to what type of dementia it is, but it really doesn't help you as far as treating it,” he said.
Certain drugs and medications can only help a little bit, Culberson said.
“I always have mixed feelings about whether to tell family members, you know, this stuff doesn't really work very well,” he said. “Or if I'm taking somebody, hope is all they have.”
Culberson as well as Dr. Gabriela Arandia, research assistant professor in pharmacology and neuroscience, discussed raising awareness about Alzheimer’s, educating the public on risk factors and preventative measures and support for caregivers.
“There are only preventative measures since there is no cure which is unfortunate,” Arandia said. “We also want to raise awareness in caregivers. They have support groups in the area for them to seek help. They are not alone. Caregiving is challenging and stressful.”
There needs to be more support for caregivers, Culberson said. There were opportunities for other organizations to help caregivers, and it would be possible to make those changes in the near future.
“Do not count on medical professionals for help,” he said. “American geriatrics society is available with physicians who feel like I do. But it’s kind of isolated. There's a lot of good people in the community."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.