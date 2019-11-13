As a part of Alzheimer’s Disease and Awareness month, the Texas Tech Health Sciences Center and the Tech Garrison Institute of Aging hosted a dementia simulation and a healthy aging lecture Wednesday afternoon.
The dementia simulation had participants put on rubber gloves and had two fingers taped together on each hand, glasses with circles around the eye area and blurred vision on the sides, and headphones playing loud white noise music placed on their ears. They were then given a series of tasks to complete, such as drawing their family members and writing their names and sorting Tic Tacs into a pill box.
Annette Boles, the director of community outreach at the Garrison Institute, said they developed the simulation based on the best practices and evidence-based programming and worked as a team to look at what other caregivers had talked to them about what they needed.
“With a service like this, we’re able to educate the community and anyone who is a caregiver that’s dealing with a person that has dementia or Alzheimer’s disease or is dealing with any neuro-issue,” she said. “There is more prevalence of the disease, and we see more and more people contacting the institute to seek resources if their loved ones are diagnosed with dementia. They want to know what they should do not only for their loved one, but also for themselves because they aren’t sure how to take care of someone with this disease.”
Boles said she hopes people learn more about those affected dementia and that they get a different perspective. She also said she hopes the caregivers of patients with dementia get a better understanding of their loved ones and what they are dealing with and realize that they are an important resource.
“Dementia is so complex. We continue to fight and seek answers as to why people have dementia, and the brain is so intricate that sometimes we’re so concerned with the causes of it that we forget what the person is going through,” she said. “We don’t know what they’re hearing or how difficult it is. Things that they’re seeing – we don’t really understand that until we go through simulations like this that really provide more education.”
Joan Blackmon, program coordinator for Tech HSC, said they have focused more on dementia and the different aspects of it as a part of Alzheimer’s Disease and Awareness month. Through the simulation, they tried to hit the scientific aspects as well as what the community needs to know.
“A lot of people will lose something and think, ‘I just had that, were did it go?’ It’s one thing to misplace your keys, but it’s another thing if you put them in the freezer. We need to try and differentiate between normal forgetfulness and when you cannot recognize what’s going on,” she said. “There are several screening tools they use to help diagnose dementia rather than say it’s something else.”
The simulation allows people to know there is some progress being made, even if it is very slow. Personally, Blackmon said she wants both the people affected by dementia and the caregivers of people with dementia to know they are not the only ones going through this and to get the community to be more dementia-friendly.
“The person affected is still a person, so don’t ignore them or think they’re just being a little irritating,” she said.
Along with the dementia simulation, Parunyou Julayanot, an assistant professor of neurology at Tech HSC and behavioral neurologist at the Behavioral and Cognitive Neurology Clinic, gave a healthy aging lecture about the early sign of dementia and what people can do to prevent the development of dementia.
Julayanot said the first early sign of dementia in patients is having cognitive problems that interfere with their daily lives. For example, in the past, they may have been able to manage their medication on their own, but all of a sudden, they forget how to take the medication or start mixing a lot of pills and have to have their family start monitoring their medicine.
However, if patients say they have a memory problem, but it does not interfere with their daily life and and they are still able to do everything by themselves with only slight memory problems like not being able to remember things well, it is not a sign of dementia but of the normal aging process.
Another early sign of dementia Julayanot said is when patients have trouble planning or solving daily problems, like needing someone to help them manage their finances or going to the grocery store and forgetting items.
“Not being able to function by yourself is a sign of dementia,” he said.
Being unable to complete tasks one used to be able to complete, such as cooking and forgetting to turn on the stove, is another early sign of dementia. Julayanot said it happens often, the patient should start worrying about it, but if it only happens once a month or every so often, it is not an early sign of dementia. It needs to be consistently happening and progressively getting worse.
Julayanot said an additional early sign of dementia is when patients do not remember time, places or people.
“People come to me saying they don’t know the date or time or where they are. Interestingly, the first thing people will forget when they have dementia is the date. People will forget the date, then the name of the month, then the year or season of the year,” he said. “Some people will forget about the calendar and will have some trouble coming up with the day. However, if I don’t know about the date but if I can track the days later on, that is not dementia.”
It is very common for people to come in and say they have a memory problem, but for patients who have dementia, Julayanot said it is really a visual perception issue. For example, if they say they cannot remember a family member, it is not due to a memory problem but rather they cannot tell who it is because of a problem with their visual perception.
Some people also have difficulty driving and have trouble stopping at the right distance because they do not have the visual perception to be able to tell when to stop, he said.
Another early sign of dementia Julayanot said is common is when people cannot find the words they are looking for. When someone knows the meaning of the word but are just having trouble saying the word at the moment, that is a sign of early aging, not dementia.
“When you can’t think of the meaning of those words and they just wont come out, that is when you need to be concerned,” he said. “When it affects your ability to talk, that’s when you need to be concerned.”
Misplacing items is another early sign of dementia. People can misplace things in their homes and forget where they are but are able to retrace their steps to find where the item is. Even if there is difficulty when finding them, the item can still be tracked. When someone is unable to track their item is when they should be concerned. However, Julayanot said the biggest cause for concern is when items are misplaced in places they are not supposed to be, such as if someone puts their glasses in the refrigerator.
The final early sign of dementia is depression and socially inappropriate behavior. If someone sees signs of depression in their 60s and has never had those symptoms before, this can be an issue, Julayanot said. Some people also engage in socially inappropriate behavior, such as yelling in the middle of a restaurant or becoming more awkward over time.
Some risk factors of dementia are unhealthy diet, smoking, obesity and hypertension. Julayanot said all of these risks can cause vascular issues, causing a stroke which can cause dementia down the road.
To avoid these risks and reduce the possibility of developing dementia, Julayanot said to incorporate a healthy diet, weekly aerobic exercise routines and more social activities into one’s daily schedule. Julayanot said he recommends the “Mediterranean Diet,” which consists of a higher consumption of oils, fruits and vegetables rather than dairy and meats, continuous aerobic exercise for 30 minutes three to four times a week, and learning a new skill, such as painting or drawing.
“A new skill will exercise a part of the brain that hasn’t been used before,” he said. “If you don’t use it, you’ll lose it. Become socially active and learn something you’ve never learned about before.”
