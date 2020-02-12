For their achievements in academics, three Texas Tech Health Sciences Center faculty will receive the 2020 Chancellor's Council Distinguished Teaching and Research Awards Thursday.
Tech System Chancellor Tedd Mitchell and Tech HSC Interim President Lori Rice-Spearman will present a research award to Thomas Abbruscato in the Jerry H. Hodge School of Pharmacy and teaching awards to Vadivel Ganapathy in the School of Medicine and Sherry Sancibrian in the School of Health Professions at 9 a.m. on Feb. 13 at the Academic Event Center at 3601 4th St., according to a Tech HSC news release.
Awards will include a $5,000 stipend and an engraved medallion, according to the news release. Since 2001, the year in which the awards were established, 191 faculty received awards that total more than $1.1 million.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.