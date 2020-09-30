With COVID-19 raging on, and flu season quickly approaching, the threat of what some are calling a ‘twindemic,” is getting closer to becoming a reality.
The “twindemic” people are referring to is an outbreak of both COVID-19 and influenza at the same time.
Dr. Tammy Camp, a pediatrician at the Texas Tech Health Sciences Center, said this is a tricky time, as the two illnesses look similar, as both have symptoms, such as a fever, cough, sore throat and runny nose.
“We are hoping for the best, but I think all of us are anticipating that if we had an outbreak of both at the same time, that could be very difficult,” Camp said.
The main precaution people can take is getting a flu shot, Camp said. This will help decrease the disease prevalence and leave hospital beds open for those who might have COVID-19.
Since there is a vaccine that can help decrease morbidity from flu, Camp said people should take that opportunity.
Dr. Steven Berk, executive vice president for clinical affairs at the Texas Tech Health Sciences Center and infectious disease physician, said it is important to note free flu shots will be provided at various locations including the Tech HSC, Walgreens and Walmart.
People providing shots at these locations will be socially distanced and following all Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines, Berk said.
“We don’t want people worried that they can’t get an influenza vaccine because they’re worried about getting COVID,” Berk said.
Additionally, Camp said it is very important for children to come get their routine care, so they stay updated on shots for other contagious illnesses.
Dr. Jacob Nichols, an assistant professor for the Tech HSC Department of Internal Medicine, said it is important people get the flu vaccine to help control the outbreak Lubbock usually sees in January and February. However, he said it would be interesting to see if flu rates are lower this year because everyone is wearing a mask.
Regarding the co-infection of both COVID-19 and the flu, Nichols said it is possible to have both. Other respiratory viruses also circulate during this time that have the same symptoms as COVID-19 and the flu.
In addition to getting a flu shot, there are other steps one could take to stay healthy.
It is important to eat healthy, exercise regularly and get an appropriate amount of sun exposure to boost one’s immune system, Nichols said. It also is encouraged to wear a mask, wash hands regularly and social distance.
Regardless of the different health precautions, COVID-19 could pose different risks for people.
There is not much to be optimistic about regarding COVID-19 because people see dramatic increases each day in Lubbock, Berk said.
Berk’s biggest worry is young people testing COVID-19 positive and giving the infection to someone who could potentially get very sick from it. He said that while it is true that young people are mostly asymptomatic or have mild symptoms, if they are not taking proper pre-cautions, they will spread it to people who are immunocompromised.
“No one in the ICU is a college student,” he said. “They’re all older people.”
For more information regarding how to stay safe amid COVID-19 and the upcoming flu season visit the Tech HSC website.
