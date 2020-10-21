With Halloween a little over two weeks away, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention provided guidelines and suggestions to celebrate the holiday safely while COVID-19 continues to spread.
In addition to the health guidelines people have been hearing over the last several months amid the pandemic, there might be other things to think about to stay safe.
Dr. Richard Lampe, professor and chairman in pediatrics at the Texas Tech Health Sciences Center, said everyone will continue to hear the usual: wear a mask, wash hands and social distance. He said following the rules the CDC has set is the best way to keep safe this Halloween.
“Rules are there for a reason, and they are to protect yourself but to protect your friends as well,” Lampe said.
Dr. Eudys Briceno Brito, an assistant professor of pediatric infectious diseases at the Tech HSC, said carrying hand sanitizer everywhere is a helpful tip when going out this Halloween along with reminding loved ones to keep their masks on.
When deciding whether to go out with a large group or not, Lampe said thinking of how it could potentially affect loved ones could be an important aspect to consider.
High-risk activities during Halloween include crowded costume parties hosted indoors, indoor haunted houses, hayrides with people not of the same household and more, according to the CDC. These high-risk activities should be avoided.
“Large gatherings between people without masks in Lubbock in October of this year are almost guaranteed, (and) with the current infection rate and the number of patients in the city, are guaranteed to spread the virus,” Lampe said.
Dr. Erika Radford, assistant medical director in Tech Student Health Services, said there is no safe way to celebrate Halloween if it is with a large group.
Additionally, Radford said wearing a cotton or surgical mask under a Halloween costume mask is potentially dangerous, confirming the CDC suggestion not to wear two masks. Wearing two masks can affect circulation and could potentially affect the way a mask filters air.
“There are safe ways to celebrate Halloween,” Radford said.
Carving pumpkins and having mask decorating contests within the workplace are two lower-risk activities in which individuals can safely celebrate Halloween, Radford said.
Small, private get-togethers are the safest option, only if everyone follows the CDC guidelines of wearing a mask, social distancing, washing hands and being outdoors, Lampe said. This way, people still can dress up in crazy costumes but still follow the CDC guidelines.
If a large group is insistent on socializing, Lampe said meeting virtually is the best option. It still is possible to have costume contests and hang out together virtually.
“Think of some new and more innovative ways to celebrate Halloween,” Lampe said.
The corn maze is one way people can celebrate together in a safe, masked, socially distanced way, Lampe said. The idea of decorating a pumpkin, carving out the middle and playing cornhole with pumpkins outside with everyone wearing masks is another suggestion.
Going to an orchard or a pumpkin patch and sanitizing one’s hands before and after frequently touching apples or pumpkins is another way to celebrate the holiday, according to the CDC.
Halloween-themed scavenger hunts, going to a one-way, walk-through haunted forest or corn maze, hosting an outdoor Halloween movie night with friends and neighbors or walking from house-to-house admiring the Halloween decorations from a distance are other ways to take part in the festivities, according to the CDC.
Regardless, Lampe said the most important thing to remember when going out this Halloween is staying safe is a team effort and being part of the team means washing hands, wearing masks and social distancing.
For more information regarding the CDC recommended guidelines for participating in Halloween activities visit their website.
