Since 2021 started, thousands of Texas Tech students planned for their return to campus from different parts of the country for the spring semester. However, there may still be concerns COVID-19 will once again spike as it did in the Fall.
Dr. Victor Test, a pulmonologist for Critical Care at Texas Tech Health Sciences Center (TTUHSC), said that people have a very long period with minimal or no symptoms while they are infectious before they get significantly ill.
“This trait puts people at high risk of spreading the virus to others,” Test said.
Test predicted that a case spike would happen in about a month. In addition, he said they do not see many college students in the hospital because college students tend to be younger and healthier than other demographics.
“COVID spreads to all kinds of people, and citizens cannot let their guard down just because things have been a little bit better in Lubbock county,” Test said.
Sharing the same thoughts on the possible spike, Dr. Theresa Byrd, chair of the Department of Public Health at the Health Sciences Center said that a case spike is a possibility, but it might not be huge.
“In universities where students took online classes, there was a 17% drop in the spreading rate within the community,” Byrd said.
Since Tech strengthened its regulations to prevent the spreading of the virus, as well as letting students taking courses in hybrid format instead of face-to-face, Byrd said that the chances for the virus to cause a major problem is greatly reduced.
“I’m more worried about the fact that people seem to have decided that this is over,” Byrd said.
She showed her concern towards restaurants, where reservations are still being made and people are still going out for meals. It is not possible to wear masks while eating, and the air conditioning system blows everything around, Byrd said.
Additionally, Byrd said people refusing to take the vaccine for fear of side effects is problematic.
Regarding the mutations of COVID-19, Byrd said there is indeed a threat from them, but it is not a concern yet.
“The current vaccine will also protect you from variants of the virus, which will make a big difference,” Byrd said.
As most doctors suggested, Byrd said that people should take the vaccine as soon as possible and whenever it is available to the general public.
In a news conference hosted by the City of Lubbock on Jan. 27, Dr. Ron Cook, Chief Health Officer at the Health Sciences Center and a Public Health Authority, said that Tech is doing their best to make sure they are in line to get the vaccine when it becomes available. However, despite being ready, the vaccine is not available for all students yet.
“Except for critical cases, Texas Tech students are categorized for at least phase three of the vaccination process,” Cook said.
Tech students will have to wait until everything else in the previous phases are completed Cook said. Regardless, the goal of the city is to get every citizen vaccinated at one point to achieve herd immunity.
Until it is possible for everyone to be vaccinated, doctors recommend that people should continue mitigation practices by washing their hands with soaps and sanitizers, wearing a mask and keeping their social distance.
