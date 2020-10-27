The need to get tested for COVID-19 continues to rise for those who constantly show symptoms that can be attributed to seasonal allergies and other illnesses.
As the fall season continues, being able to differentiate between symptoms of the virus and typical allergies may be necessary to keep oneself and others healthy.
Symptoms that are more common in just seasonal allergies include itchy or watery eyes and sneezing, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention website. Symptoms that are more common with just COVID-19 include, fever, chills, muscle and body aches, nausea, vomiting and diarrhea.
Dr. James Tarbox, internal medicine physician at the Texas Tech Health Sciences Center and Tech Physicians, said symptoms of COVID-19 and allergies can overlap, as both can cause cough and nasal symptoms. Although, allergies tend to present more pronounced sneezing, itchy nose and itchy and watery eyes.
In addition to these overlapping symptoms, according to the CDC, both allergies and COVID-19 can consist of symptoms including sore throat, congestion, headaches and more.
The flu is another factor to consider, as certain flu symptoms can be similar to those of COVID-19, Tarbox said.
“With COVID and the flu, they’re pretty similar as far as fevers and chills, body aches, cough,” Tarbox said. “COVID tends to affect your lungs a little more acutely in the first five days with that shortness of breath.”
Not being able to taste or smell is another unique symptom COVID-19 presents, Tarbox said.
Along with knowing the different symptoms of certain illnesses, determining if one is only experiencing an allergic reaction might require knowing the sources of allergies.
Weed pollen, some grass pollen and indoor allergens, such as pets and dust mites, typically are the factors that cause one’s allergies to flare up during the fall season, Tarbox said.
“Besides the fact that there’s a lot of weed pollens in the air, there’s also the chance, especially as we get further in October, or if we get a lot of rain, rain can shake up grass pollen,” he said, “and rain can also cause there to be a lot more chance for exposure to mold, so you have to keep that in mind too this time of year.”
There can be a lot of reasons, not related to COVID-19 or other illnesses, that can cause a person to have a slight cough or runny nose, Tarbox said. These multiple reasons can make differentiating COVID-19 and allergies difficult at times.
“It does make it a little more confusing, and it’s very easy, if you have allergies, especially if they’re not well controlled,” he said. “That’s where it takes you and your physician knowing what are your symptoms versus is there any chance you had a possible exposure to COVID.”
There can be a variety of ways a person can learn more about what they are allergic to this season.
People should consider seeing an allergist to get a skin test to confirm any allergies they might have, Tarbox said. For future reference, he said people should take their allergy medicine prior to the fall season beginning to help prepare their immune system for any allergens they may face.
In addition to preventative measures, such as allergy tests and regularly taking prescribed medicine, Tarbox said possibly getting an allergy shot and taking certain allergy tablets could be beneficial.
“If you start having some allergy symptoms, such as runny nose or sneezing or itchy, watery eyes, you can start with simple stuff, like taking over-the-counter antihistamines,” he said.
Along with controlling one's allergic reactions, Tarbox said he suggests people get a flu shot to further limit the chances of allergy symptoms being attributed to something more serious.
During the pandemic, Tarbox said continuing to practice social distancing, wearing face coverings and practicing proper hygiene still are important. If potentially exposed to someone with COVID-19, staying home and talking to a primary care doctor or the local health department to see what measures to be taken is another step.
“You don’t want to be in a position where you think it’s seasonal allergies when in fact it’s a cold or it’s influenza or its’s COVID,” he said. “If you do have any nasal symptoms or a cough or anything, while it's possibly seasonal allergies, you still need to take precautions in case it’s anything more contagious.”
