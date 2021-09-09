Effective Nov. 15 2021, Texas Tech University Health Sciences Center School of Medicine Department of Psychiatry and Lubbock Covenant Health will transition all in patient adult behavioral health science to StarCare Specialty Health System.
According to the news release, the mission of Covenant Health is to care for all people, regardless of their socioeconomic status.
StarCare has over 50 years of experience in behavioral health and the Sunrise Canyon Hospital is a 30-bed inpatient psychiatric hospital that cares for patients ages 18 and over.
Dr. Sarah Mallard Wakefield and her residents have collaborated with Covenant Health to meet the behavioral needs of Lubbock. TTUHSC will place its focus on aiding mental health services at StarCare.
To learn more information about Covenant Health, visit the following website:
Or visit their Facebook, LinkedIn, or Twitter.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.