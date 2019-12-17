Since its inception in 2014, the Texas Tech Health Sciences Center Campaign for Your Life, Our Purpose has raised $102.5 million to support the institution’s education, research and community impact efforts.
Members of the Tech System and Tech HSC announced the achievement and recognized those responsible for the campaign during a celebration hosted at 2:30 p.m. Tuesday at the Tech HSC Academic Event Center.
Kendra Burris, Tech System deputy chancellor and leader of the campaign’s fundraising team, said the goal set for the campaign, which was launched in 2014, was to raise $100 million in five years.
“Through the years, TTUHSC has benefitted from generous donor support,” she said. “The Campaign for Your Life, Our Purpose would serve to strengthen the financial foundation of our university, supporting its growth and sustainability.”
Research, patient care and community impact as well as education and scholarships are three areas Burris said the Tech HSC campaign works to support. The campaign, which consisted of donations from about 7,000 donors, was set to garner support for these three areas to meet current needs.
“The highlights include the first ever established presidential endowed scholarship that will enhance our student recruitment, support for faculty recruitment in terms of additional professorship, chairs and positions in multiple areas and enhanced facilities across all of our campuses,” Burris said.
Other highlights include the new Academic Classroom Building at the Tech HSC Permian Basin campus, SiMCentral, a healthcare simulation facility at the Tech HSC Amarillo campus and a third new building at the Tech HSC Abilene campus that will house the upcoming School of Public Health, Burris said.
Regarding future efforts to raise funds at a similar scale as the Your Life, Our Purpose campaign, Burris said there are different developments that coincide with the campaign.
Whether it be the Tech HSC’s 50th anniversary or the search for a new Tech HSC president to replace former president and current Tech System Chancellor Tedd Mitchell, Burris said there a a variety of interesting developments.
“There’s a culmination of many things,” she said. “We’re wrapping up the 50th anniversary, we’re wrapping up the Your Life, Our Purpose campaign and then we’re also transitioning into new leadership. I think that brings a lot of really exciting future endeavors for a new president and a new leadership team to have a vision and do the campaign they perceive doing.”
With the 50th anniversary, new buildings at the Tech HSC and other factors, Burris said the number of 2019 milestones helped prompt the start of the campaign in 2014.
Lori Rice-Spearman, Tech HSC interim president, provost and chief academic officer, said this type of fundraising changes the future of the university. Regarding the three areas the campaign was set to support, she said scholarships and research are the two that will see immediate benefit.
“We are always looking for support related to all of our programming,” she said. “In particular, we’ll be focused, of course, here in Lubbock, we’re also looking at our regional campuses, looking at efforts in Amarillo and the Permian Basin.”
In addition to Burris and Rice-Spearman, Jannette Dufour, research professor in the Department of Cell Biology and Biochemistry in the Tech HSC School of Medicine, Linda McMurry, executive director of the Larry Combest Community Health and Wellness Center, Asher George, first-year student in the School of Medicine, and Mitchell all expressed their gratitude to donors during the celebration.
“Ambitious for sure but the right thing to do at the time,” Mitchell said regarding the campaign. “But everything else that we’ve done, if there’s nothing that you can say about the Health Sciences Center other than we get our job done.”
