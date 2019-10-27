Despite the prominence of cancer and its impact on families, the advancement of technology and more professionals entering the medical field may prompt a better understanding of this disease.
Because of these factors, cancer research at the Texas Tech Health Sciences Center continues to develop.
Min Kang, professor in the Tech HSC Department of Pediatrics and interim vice president for research, said she researches pediatric cancer at the Tech HSC. She said there are multiple areas in cancer research professionals at the institution conduct.
“Some people are studying how cancer is being formed, and some people are studying how we can treat those events,” she said regarding research conducted at the Tech HSC.
In the United States, there are about 1.7 million new cases of cancer, and about 700,000 people die of cancer each year, Kang said. Regarding her area of research in pediatric cancer, there are not as many cases of childhood cancer compared to adult cancer.
For adult cancer, people study a variety of areas, Kang said. Her group is specifically focusing on the drug-resistance of cancer.
Even though acute lymphoblastic leukemia, which causes around 300 new cases a year, is the most common childhood cancer, Kang said a part of her research regards neuroblastoma.
About 700 new neuroblastoma patients are accounted for every year, Kang said. Since there are high-risk neuroblastoma patients, she said her research team is focusing on treatment that can surpass the drug-resistant qualities of cancer.
“We’re kind of trying to develop new treatment options for those high-risk neuroblastoma patients,” she said.
Despite the research that is being conducted, Kang said understanding the public’s needs is important in learning more about cancer identification and treatment.
“Public support is really, really important,” she said regarding the need to understand issues the general public faces. “Even the interaction between the researchers and the public is going to bring in a little bit better understanding of cancer.”
Along with the need to understand cancer and what affects the public, getting funding for cancer research is a step that could impact the types of resources researchers get to conduct studies.
The Cancer Prevention and Research Institute of Texas is an organization Kang said provides funding for state cancer research. She said the money can be used to hire more medical professionals or even graduate students to conduct research.
In August, Tech HSC was awarded more than $3.1 million in grants from CPRIT for cancer research, according to a Tech HSC news release.
“That CPRIT money can allow us to recruit other researchers from another state because we have much more funding opportunities,” she said.
Dr. Mohamad Al-Rahawan, associate professor in the Department of Pediatrics and division chief of Pediatric Hematology/Oncology, said he focuses on pediatric cancer, which is a research-oriented field. Regardless of this specific area of research, he said there have been different achievements in fighting cancer in general.
“We try to understand the field because we still don’t know or have the answer to why cancer happens and how can we best treat it. We made leaps and bounds in terms of improving the outcome in that field in the past few decades,” he said. “Every day brings betterment to that success, but we still are not 100 percent in any of the tumors.”
Regarding cancer, especially pediatric cancer, Al-Rahawan said there is an 80 to 90 percent cure rate. Through clinical trials and lab-oriented research, he said medical professionals continue to strive for 100 percent success.
With new technology and medications that can target specific weak points in the cell, Al-Rahawan said certain advancements in cancer research continue to be utilized, whether it be at the Tech HSC or not.
“Now, we are able to identify weakness points in cancer cells,” he said. “Not every cancer responds to the same therapy, so we can now actually look at the cancer cell and look at its vulnerabilities and use newer medications that are targeting that weakness in that cell.”
Advancements in radiation oncology and more opportunities to conduct complex surgeries are other examples of advancements resulting from cancer research, Al-Rahawan said. Although, sparking these advancements is a developing process that takes time.
“All that comes from research,” he said regarding these achievements in cancer research. “People build experience on top of other people’s experience.”
In addition to making achievements in the field, understanding how cancer works may be another step advancing cancer research.
Kevin Pruitt, associate professor in the Tech HSC Department of Immunology and Molecular Microbiology, said he said there are multiple projects focusing on how cancer cells take resources from normal cells to thrive and evade the immune system.
“We can map defective genes, we can identify where they’re located, we understand how they’re regulated,” he said. “These are some of the things we can do now that’s made much much easier and possible with some of the breakthroughs and some of the CPRIT funding.”
The breakthroughs resulting from these projects are highly relevant to breast cancer but generally relate to cancer issues as a whole, Pruitt said.
Regarding funding opportunities, Pruitt said there will be more opportunities to tackle high-risk experiments that could result in a higher reward.
“It helps us do more high-risk, high-reward types of experimentation that really leads to a big leap and a big breakthrough as opposed to an incremental step,” Pruitt said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.