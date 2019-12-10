After receiving no recommendations for improvement from the Southern Association of Colleges and Schools Commission on Colleges, the Texas Tech Health Sciences Center received reaffirmation of accreditation.
Institutions the SACSCOC accredits undergoes a rigorous review process every 10 years, according to a Tech HSC news release. The Tech HSC, which consists of the parent campus in Lubbock, branch campuses in Abilene, Amarillo, Dallas and Odessa and off-campus instructional sites including Midland and Covenant Health in Lubbock, received reaffirmation for all schools and campuses.
Members of the SACSCOC On-Site Reaffirmation Committee visited the Lubbock, Abilene, Amarillo, Dallas, Midland and Odessa Tech HSC campuses over four days in March 2019, according to the news release. The visit, which consisted of meeting with faculty, staff, and administrators, resulted in a preliminary report that did not list any formal recommendations for the Tech HSC.
“Every day our great university exemplifies our values through integrity, collaboration and excellence, which has culminated in a successful reaffirmation process with no formal recommendations for improvement,” Lori Rice-Spearman, Tech HSC interim president, provost and chief academic officer, said, according to the news release.
