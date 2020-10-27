Dr. Dipongkor Saha, assistant professor of immunotherapeutics and biotechnology at the Texas Tech Health Sciences Center School of Pharmacy in Abilene, was recently awarded a $550,491 grant from the U.S. Department of Defense to help improve the prognosis for glioblastoma patients.
Glioblastoma, an aggressive cancer most often found in the brain, is responsible for more than 75 percent of brain tumors in the U.S., according to a Tech HSC news release. There are no effective treatments for glioblastoma, and most patients die 12 to 18 months after their initial diagnosis.
Currently, Saha’s research is focused on inciting anti-tumor immunity, which is when the body recognizes and begins an immune response to certain antigens expressed by cancer known as tumor associated antigens (TAAs), according to the news release.
Saha is exploring the use of oncolytic virus therapy, which uses certain viruses to attack and compromise cancer cells while leaving the nearby healthy cells to function normally, according to the news release.
Saha will investigate how to effectively induce immunity against tumor cells, he said, according to the news release. He also will seek ways to divert the body’s immune system specifically toward TAAs in the studies proposed for his new grant, which started providing funding Sept. 1 and will continue to do so until August 2023.
The goal is to develop a novel and safe treatment strategy that should provide relief to a significant number of people suffering from this devastating disease, Saha said, according to the news release.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.