Texas Tech has announced they will continue free on-campus COVID-19 testing during the Spring 2020 semester in an email sent to students from Tech President Lawrence Schovanec.
With the rollout of the vaccine, Tech will still require the use of face masks and social distancing will still be enforced, according the the email. All university events will still follow all state and local health guidelines.
The full plan for the university can be found by looking at the Texas Tech Commitment.
Tech is encouraging all students to get a negative result on a COVID-19 test prior to returning to campus.
Any student that lives in Texas have access to free testing through TDEM (Texas Department of Emergency Management), according to the email. Students are able to obtain a test at any of their locations across the state.
When residence halls open on Jan. 14, Tech will begin on-campus testing provided by TDEM. According to the email, the testing location will be at 2533 15th St., just east of the Student Union Building.
After the decision to reduce spring break to one day many students expressed feedback regarding the decision, according to the email. The university has elected to give another wellness day to students on Feb. 26. There will be no classes in any form on Feb. 26, but the university will remain open.
Prior to the changes, there was a previously scheduled day off on April 5. According to the email, this date will also be available as a wellness day.
