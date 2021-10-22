The Texas Tech University System Health Policy and Public Health Think Tank will partner with the City of Lubbock Health Department to host a COVID-19 vaccine clinic at Saturday's football game against Kansas State, according to a email from the student body president.
The clinic will be located in the Engineering Key, according to the email, and will operate from 9 to 11 a.m. The Pfizer and Moderna vaccines will be available and individuals can receive their first or second dose.
Individuals can also receive a booster shoot if they meet the Center for Disease Control guidelines:
- 65 years and older
- 18 year olds or older who live in long-term care settings
- 18 year olds or older who have underlying medical conditions
- 18 year olds or older who work or live in high-risk setting
According to an Oct. 20 news release from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration, the administration has approved the mixing of the COVID-19 vaccines and the emergency authorization of the Moderna COVID-19 booster shot.
