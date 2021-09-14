A news release statement regarding Texas Tech University High School, a division to Tech's elearning & Academic Partnerships announced TTU-K12 has been recognized as a Purple Star Campus by Texas Education Agency.
The Purple Star Campus means that Texas school districts and open enrollment charter schools support and advocate for the unique needs and necessities of military connected students and families.
Texas Tech High School is the only recognized school this year for Region 17 Education Service Center.
Cari Moye, TTU K-12 principal said “We know military families endure so much, and we want them to know we support them. We believe there is value in taking your school with you, wherever you are.”
Moye said additionally, the school will pursue more designations for its elementary and middle schools.
