According to an email from Texas Tech, a statement was made by President Lawrence Schovanec and Chancellor Tedd Mitchell regarding the death of Texas Tech Police Sgt. Ricky Eade. A Facebook post made by the Texas Attorney General Peace Officer's Association confirmed Eade died due to COVID-19 complications.
Eade worked for TTPD for 24 years, joining on Jan. 6, 1997, according to the email. He previously served in patrol and investigation and went on to become Administrative Sergeant.
Here is the full statement from President Schovanec and Chancellor Mitchell, according to the email:
“Today the entire Texas Tech community grieves the loss of TTPD Sergeant Ricky Eade. He was a 24-year veteran of our university police force, a father of two teen boys and a beloved member of our community who will be dearly missed. Our thoughts and prayers are with his family and friends during this difficult time.”
Sgt. Eade joined TTPD on Jan. 6, 1997. He worked in patrol and investigation and later served as Administrative Sergeant with primary responsibility for scheduling overtime assignments and assigning outside law enforcement personnel for athletics events and other university functions at the time of his death. He is a father of two sons, Tyler, 19, and Tanner, 16."
