President Donald Trump is expected to announce his pick for a new Supreme Court justice by Friday or Saturday.
This announcement comes despite objections from Democrats, who say it is too close the November election, according to the Associated Press. There are reportedly two finalists for the position: Amy Coney Barrett and Barbara Lagoa.
With the election just over a month away, announcing a nominee on Friday or Saturday will leave the Senate with less than 40 days to hold a confirmation vote, according to AP. Republicans hold a 53-47 majority in the Senate. If there is a 50-50 tie, Vice President Mike Pence would be the deciding vote.
The announcement for Trump’s Supreme Court pick also comes before Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg is buried, according to AP. Ginsburg’s casket is set to be on the steps outside the court midweek for viewing, and later privately in the Capitol. She will be buried privately next week at Arlington National Cemetery.
According to AP, Ginsberg will be the second woman to lie in state at the U.S. Capitol, following Rosa Parks, the civil rights leader.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.