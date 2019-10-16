For his work in the science, technology, engineering and mathematics field, one Texas Tech professor was recognized by U.S. President Donald Trump on Tuesday.
Dominick Casadonte, Jr., Minnie Stevens Piper Professor in the Tech Department of Chemistry and Biochemistry, received the Presidential Award for Excellence in Science, Mathematics and Engineering Mentoring, according to the White House website. The recipients, which were announced on Oct. 15, are 2017 and 2018 recipients.
Since 1995, according to the White House website, PAESMEM recognizes STEM mentors and their contributions to the STEM workforce outside of the classroom.
Recipients, who have been mentoring in the field for at least five years, according to the White House website, are first nominated by colleagues, administrators and students.
To be eligible for the award, according to the Presidential Award for Excellence in Science, Mathematics and Engineering Mentoring website, one must be working in industry, academia, primary and secondary education, military, non-profit organizations, foundations or government, have at least five years of mentoring experience that impacts underrepresented individuals in STEM, be a U.S. citizen or permanent resident, not be an organizational applicant and not have been awarded as an individual in any past competition or as an organization in the past 10 years.
Other individuals in Texas that received PAESMEM, according to the White House website, include Karen Lozano from the University of Texas Rio Grande Valley and Jamboor Vishwanatha from the University of North Texas Health Science Center.
