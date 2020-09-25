Republicans expect President Donald Trump to announce his nomination of Judge Amy Coney Barrett to the Supreme Court on Saturday.
Trump created a list of 20 names he would consider after the death of Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg, and the White House finished a round of vetting, according to the Associated Press
Barrett’s appointment would transition the court from a 5-4 conservative to liberal divide to a 6-3 divide, according to AP.
