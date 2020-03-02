President Donald Trump nominated Texas Tech alumnus Air Force Gen. Charles Q. Brown Jr. as the Air Force's 22nd chief of staff Monday.
The nomination for Brown, who is an Air Force general, was made known during an announcement from Mark T. Esper, Secretary of Defense, Monday, according to a U.S. Department of Defense release on their website.
If the Senate confirms Brown as the next chief of staff for the Air Force, he will gain one of the two highest positions in the Air Force and will be known as the first African American to serve as a service chief, according to the U.S. Air Force website. If appointed, he would assume the position from Gen. David L. Goldfein, who will retire on June 30 after his four-year run in the position.
Brown, who is commander of the Pacific Air Forces, graduated from Tech in 1984 with a degree in civil engineering, according to the Air Force website. He earned his commission through Air Force ROTC.
“I am truly honored and humbled by the nomination to serve as the Air Force’s 22nd Chief of Staff,” he said, according to the Air Force website. “If confirmed, Sharene and I look forward to building upon the legacy of Gen. Dave and Dawn Goldfein and the many airpower giants before who have served our Air Force and our nation with such dedication.”
If appointed as chief of staff, Brown will integrate and connect warfighting operations that allows for information to be collected and shared across air, sea, land, cyber and space, according to the Air Force website. He would also act as an ally for the new Space Force.
For more information about Brown and the chief of staff position, visit the U.S. Air Force website.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.