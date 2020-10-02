President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump tested positive for COVID-19.
Donald Trump reported their positive test results on Twitter early Friday. In the post, he states they will begin the quarantine process immediately.
These positive test results were announced hours after Trump's senior aide Hope Hicks tested positive for the virus, according to the Associated Press. Donald Trump and Melania Trump began a quarantine process Thursday after hearing about Hicks' results.
