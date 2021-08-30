Due to students being back on campus and attending in-person classes, foot and automobile traffic on campus has increased, causing congested streets and walkways.
Brandon Richard, media relations coordinator for Transportation & Parking Services, said there are two freshman classes on campus, which is leading to some students not knowing how or where to park on campus.
Richard said a lot of current sophomores were not on campus last year because of online classes and the pandemic.
“So the sophomores, in addition to the freshmen, are learning what it's like on campus to park,” Richard said. “That's like half the students. So I think that's, that's what is leading to some confusion.”
Campus offers free busing through Lubbock’s public transportation system Citibus. There are two routes on campus, according to Transportation & Parking’s website. Red Raider goes clockwise on campus every six minutes. Double T moves counterclockwise around campus.
Transportation Security Administration is still requiring individuals to wear face masks on all transportation systems including planes, rail systems and commuter bus systems. TSA will revisit the mandate on Sept. 13, according to the news release.
“If (students) are not going to follow those rules and you can't ride and we don't want students to be turned around," Richard said. “So as of now, masks are still required on the buses.”
