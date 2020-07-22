Transportation and Parking Services announced that they will pay special attention to busing systems, managing the types of traffic on campus and limiting the number of vehicles allowed on the interior portion of campus.
“As with other areas of campus, the COVID-19 pandemic has presented us with a unique set of challenges when it comes to transportation,” Brandon Richard, media relations coordinator for Transportation and Parking Services said, according to the release.
Citibus will still partner with Tech to provide buses for on and off-campus transportation, according to the release. Face masks will be required both on the bus and at bus stops where social distancing can not be achieved.
Hand sanitizers will be available on the bus and air filters have been updated, according to the release. Crews will disinfect high contact areas on the bus throughout the day and overnight and buses will be professionally cleaned once a week.
Access to the inner academic core of campus, the area that can only be accessed by several entry stations, will be heavily limited to ensure adequate social distancing.
"Usually, only buses, employees with a reserved permit, service vehicles and visitors are permitted past the entry stations,” Richard said, according to the release, “This fall, buses serving the on-campus routes will focus on bringing students to the edge of the academic core from the Commuter West and Commuter Satellite parking lots and from off-campus apartment locations."
Buses commuting from apartments to campus will operate as normal, according to the release. Buses will also have extended hours and frequency to help limit the number of people on the buses and to accommodate modified class schedules. There will also be two dedicated routes this semester.
"One on-campus route will begin in the Commuter West parking lot, then travel down 18th Street to Flint Avenue, making stops at the College of Media & Communication and at the Jerry S. Rawls College of Business," according to the release. "The other route will begin in the Commuter Satellite parking lot, travel south on Texas Tech Parkway, making stops at West Village, Media & Communication and Rawls College."
TPS encourages students to walk and bike as much as possible, according to the release. Bicycles and scooters will not be permitted on campus sidewalks and are to driven on campus roadways.
Lime scooters and bicycle access, Tech Employee Courtesy Shuttle and Raider Ride have been temporally suspended. For more information on bus routes or campus maps, visit depts.ttu.edu/parking.
