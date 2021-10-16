The Office of International Affairs hosted its fifth annual Culture Fest on Saturday, Oct. 16. Hosted every fall, the event marks the end of International Week, a global initiative aimed at celebrating the different cultures that make up our community, according to the OIA website.
Student organizations representing 11 different countries and regions around the world presented their unique traditions, artifacts and cuisine.
Kathleen Cade-Gerzon, student life coordinator for OIA, said the event had more participants than ever before.
“We’ve seen growth and changes in students who are attending,” Cade-Gerzon said. “We’re just hoping it’s going to continue to grow so that we can share more of what an amazing international community we have.”
After a year of little international travel, Cade-Gerzon said now it is even more important to learn and embrace different cultures.
“Understanding that there’s a greater world outside of Lubbock and experiencing the different types of people there are really helps you understand the world we live in,” Cade-Gerzon said.
New voices on campus
As Texas Tech’s enrollment continues to grow, so does its international community. The university reported having 2,173 non-resident international students enrolled for the fall semester, including 706 undergraduates, according to Tech Fact Book.
As a result, new international student organizations are being founded across campus. Among these new organizations is BRASA at Tech, a Brazilian student organization that was founded in May 2021.
Joao Trindade, a second-year mechanical engineering student from Sao Paulo, Brazil and member of BRASA, said the group has grown to almost 40 members.
“We always try to help the Brazilian community here and show more about our country to people that are interested,” Trindade said.
The organization provides many opportunities to celebrate and learn about Brazilian culture. Trindade said they hold fun events on major Brazilian holidays, cook traditional dishes and celebrate their heritage.
“Having people from other countries in your community helps you learn about other perspectives without having to go out of your own city,” Trindade said. “Cultural exchange helps people open their minds and see the world with a different view.”
Learning and understanding
While Culture Fest is a way to increase exposure and fundraising for student organizations, it is also aimed at attracting local students to interact with people they normally would not identify with.
Sam Hesse, a second-year history student from Georgetown, said he thinks Culture Fest could be even more beneficial for students if the event continues to grow.
“I think the more you see of other cultures, the more you see them as one of us,” said Hesse, who is also a member of Genki Club, a Japanese culture club on campus. “Exploring other cultures makes everyone happy.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.