As a student at Texas Tech, one may not realize the size of the university they attend and how it constantly changes. With enrollment numbers for the spring, students can work to further understand these changes.
This semester, total student enrollment is 35,425, which increased from 34,549 in the spring of 2019, according to the Tech Institutional Research Fact Book. Undergraduate enrollment is currently 29,047, which is a 582-point increase from 2019, graduate enrollment is 5,993, which is a 306-point increase from 2019, and Tech School of Law enrollment is 385, which is a 12-point decrease from 2019.
One may wonder what these increases and decreases mean for the university.
Tech President Lawrence Schovanec said enrollment is a great concern with many universities.
“I think people, when they look at the data, and I think they should have high expectations,” he said regarding Tech students. “When a parent enrolls their daughter or their son, they should know that the university has a real focus on making sure that we retain them, that they have experience that keeps them here and moving towards their degree, and they get that degree as quickly as possible.”
Even though there was an increase in total student enrollment shown in the Factbook, Schovanec said one should be mindful of how enrollment numbers are perceived.
“We do not report spring enrollment as we do in the fall because that’s not what [Integrated Postsecondary Education Data System] reports,” he said. “But I do believe this was a record for spring enrollment.”
Knowing the different trends in enrollment numbers is necessary for various reasons, Schovanec said.
“It also matters because it’s important for budgetary considerations,” he said. “Starting this summer will be what is called a counting summer. So, what that means is the legislator will look at our enrollment this summer, next fall and next spring, and that will be used as a metric to see what share of the formula funding we receive.”
Regarding enrollment, Schovanec said there are different goals the university has.
“For us, as we planned towards our goals in 2020 and 2025, we were trying to achieve a growth of somewhere between two to two and a half percent,” he said. “We would like to see a larger growth in our graduate student population.”
Even though enrollment numbers are important, there are other factors to focus on, Schovanec said.
“Rather, we want to make sure that the students we do enroll are successful, as reflected in retention rates and graduation rates,” he said.
Promoting diversity on campus is one task Schovanec said the university has worked to accomplish over the past few years, whether it be through collaborating with student organizations, such as the Black Student Association, or working to update recruitment efforts.
“Like all universities, we see the benefit of diversity,” he said. “For one thing, if you have a campus with a large amount of diversity, you’re actually preparing students for the world they’re going to work in.”
Members of the university need to ensure there is a sense of inclusion among students and ensure students are comfortable on campus, Schovanec said.
Jason Hale, interim executive director for Tech Undergraduate Admissions, said Undergraduate Admissions, which focuses on incoming freshmen and transfer students, looks at enrollment trends to work on aspects such as diversity.
“Undergraduate Admissions has worked very closely with all of our academic colleges but also specifically with the [Division of Diversity, Equity and Inclusion] and how we can partner together to really make sure students are aware of the services that are needed,” he said.
When looking at enrollment trends, Hale said Undergraduate Admissions will look at the fall term as a benchmark for where the university wants to be.
“We also partner with all of our academic colleges, so specifically working with them on recruitment efforts for new students and how we can work together,” he said.
Despite the opportunities increasing student enrollment can provide, Hale said too many students on campus can pose issues if there are not enough resources. Because of this, one goal of the university is to maintain a low student to teacher ratio.
Undergraduate Admissions collaborates with other departments to determine how to best accommodate the increasing number of students, Hale said. University Student Housing is one department Undergraduate Admissions works with to make sure there are living spaces available for incoming students on campus.
“There’s all sorts of challenges, I think, that we face when you grow an institution,” he said. “One of the things, I think, Texas Tech has done a good job of is making sure that those people are aware of what the enrollment goals are.”
Mayukh Dass, J.B. Hoskins Professor of Marketing and associate dean of graduate programs and research at the Tech Rawls College of Business, said increasing enrollment can be a problem.
From 2019 to 2020, spring enrollment at the Rawls College of Business increased from 4,306 to 4,914, according to the Tech Institutional Factbook.
“I think that’s the bigger challenge, is the resource challenge,” he said regarding the need to provide a good education with the current resources while also maintaining a good level of enrollment.
Regardless of this challenge, Dass said the Rawls College of Business provides different opportunities and resources for its students, such as an online Master of Business Administration.
Enrollment shows the value a university provides to students, Dass said.
“It’s important that enrollment reflects the quality of the program you have,” he said. “Our numbers show that we provide a very high quality education from the Rawls College of Business and also from Texas Tech.”
Whether it be the opportunities or the challenges enrollment changes can provide, there could be a variety of factors one needs to consider.
“But again, I want to emphasize that you don’t make decisions just based on growth,” he said. “It’s the quality of the experience, it’s issues that affect why people may or may not want to major in certain areas,” Schovanec said. “You have to make sure you’re responsible in the decisions you make in terms of being concerned about the best interest of the student.”
