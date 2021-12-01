The Risk Intervention & Safety Education Center is available to all students in Drane Hall, open Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Mia Chu, peer educator at RISE from Houston, said mental health plays a big part in a student’s overall health. Having someone and somewhere to reach out to when a student feels overwhelmed or stressed is what her and her colleagues at RISE do.
“Mental health is huge, and that’s what I specialize in,” Chu said. “If they are overwhelmed, students can do wellness coaching, you could talk to one of our pyramids, I mean there are a lot of different courses of action. Sometimes we just give them a few tips and stress management techniques, we can help you in any way possible.”
Finals is a stressful time of the year, and students come in with academic-related concerns all the time, said Chu, a fourth-year psychology student.
Chu said RISE is a good tool for students who are looking for guidance and resources to help balance their schedule and the handle stress finals brings.
“We call ourselves the hub of all resources,” Chu said. “Finals is definitely a stressful time for students and there are so many places on campus that offer tutoring, students just don’t know where to go. We recommend and send students to advising, point them to places to go and like talk to a tutor. So, we encourage students to come see us.”
RISE offers certain tools and tips to help students relax and be in a comfortable state of mind amidst all the pressure and anxiety finals brings about.
“I’ve seen from students that extracurriculars can really help with mental health,” Chu said. “Also exercise, sleep, music, some people like to be creative, you know, like art, drawing or painting.”
Micah McDew a second-year kinesiology student from San Antonio, said finals can be stressful since they are different from other exams he takes over the course of the semester.
“They definitely feel a lot different than all other test because a lot of them can be cumulative,” McDew said. “When things are cumulative like that, it takes a lot more studying to do it. Say you don’t have something written down and it appears on your test, it could impact your grade, so yes, it is stressful.”
McDew said he likes to find time between studying and finals to just be alone. McDew said he recommends taking anytime out of the day to relax and unwind.
“I take around 30-minute breaks you know, every couple hours,” McDew said. “I like to exercise during that time and just do things that don’t stress me out. I’ll play video games, sometimes I just like waiting between finals and just be alone.”
McDew said he likes to talk to people who have more experience with managing their schedule during finals, or an older person who has more life experience and more knowledge.
“Yeah, you know, I recommend just reaching out to anybody who would know the answers to your questions,” McDew said. “Always your parents because they’ve been on earth longer, like they always have tips for me. Also, talk to a friend or someone who is an older classification, because you know they have been through exactly what you are going through
McDew said these upperclassmen can have valubale tips to get through the stresses of finals.
Kate Reuter, second-year human sciences and chemistry student from Austin, said she deals with stress during the end of semesters, partially because of how different this year has been compared to her freshman year.
“I get very test anxious because most of my finals are comprehensive,” Reuter said. “There is a lot of information on each exam, not to mention the fact that I’ve only taken about four in-person tests in the past two years due to COVID.”
Reuter said she has hobbies and other things she likes to do to stay calm and composed during this time of the year.
She said she also recommends others do the same, such as going to the gym to manage stress.
Cramming information adds more stress so instead Reuter said she studies for her finals in advance to help reduce this anxiety.
“Creating a study schedule has helped me balance my internship, job, school assignments, studying and leisure activities,” Reuter said.
RISE and the university have several people and resources to help all students during the final exam season.
