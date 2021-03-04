The Council for Accreditation of Counseling and Related Education Programs announced three Texas Tech Health Sciences Center School of Health Profession programs have been given full accreditation for eight years, according to a news release from the Health Sciences Center.
The three programs include the Master of Science in Addiction Counseling, the Master of Science in Clinical Rehabilitation Counseling and the Master of Science in Clinical Mental Health Counseling, according to the news release.
CACREP evaluated the programs on site last year and the decision to give those programs accreditation was made during a board meeting in January, according to the news release.
This is an impressive feat, especially considering this is the first attempt at accreditation for all three programs, Health Sciences Center School of Health Professions Dean, Dawndra Sechrist, said, according to the news release.
Sechrist said accreditation for these Health Sciences Center programs will open more doors for the students involved with the programs, including more job opportunities, according to the news release.
These programs will have to go through re-accreditation every eight years, according to the news release.
The MSAC program is designed to train practitioners in evidence based counseling including tele-health, according to the news release.
The MSCR program offers training for rehabilitation counseling with a strong emphasis on tele-health. Tele-health is distanced based services using new technology. Tele-health is becoming more widely accepted in the counseling field, according to the news release.
The MSMH program is one of the first counselor education programs in the nation to train clinical counseling techniques and tele-health techniques, according to the news release.
All of the programs are 100 percent online and serves everyone across the nation, according to the news release.
