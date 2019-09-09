The third case of rabies in Lubbock for this year was reported, as a bat that was found in south Lubbock tested positive for the disease.
If one is bitten by a rabid animal, which can transmit rabies to humans through infected saliva, he or she should seek medical attention immediately, according to a City of Lubbock news release. In cases when symptoms arise, the disease is almost always fatal, but rabies can be prevented with treatment before one starts seeing symptoms.
By law, according to the news release, pets need to be vaccinated against rabies.
There are precautions one can follow to avoid obtaining rabies, according to the news release. These precautions include keeping vaccinations up to date on all pets, make sure pets do not come in contact with rabid animals, do not attract, handle or adopt wild animals and to teach children to never handle wild or unfamiliar animals.
Call Lubbock Animal Services at 806-775-2057 or 806-775-3357 to report a pet being bitten by a wild animal.
