Editor's Note: This story has been updated to reflect a revised statement from the Texas Tech School of Theatre and Dance. The end date for online instruction is Sept. 14, not Sept. 21.
After COVID-19 contact tracing was executed on performance studios within the Texas Tech College of Visual and Performing Arts, theatre and dance courses will be delivered online until Sept. 14.
Theatre and dance classes require a lot of physical and vocal expression, according to a statement from Cory Norman, director of marketing and communication for the Tech School of Theatre and Dance.
All professors teaching these courses are prepared for the transition to online learning, according to the statement. During the transition, studios still will be sanitized in accordance to Tech guidelines with disinfectants.
