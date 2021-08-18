The Texas Tech University System along with Tech Health Sciences Center Lubbock and El Paso hosted a COVID-19 town hall on Aug. 18 at 12:30 p.m. to help answer questions from the Lubbock Community about COVID-19 and the vaccines.
Chancellor Dr. Tedd Mitchell of the Tech System welcomed everyone to the the town hall and introduced the moderators of the event, Dr. Lori Rice-Spearman of HSC Lubbock and Dr. Richard Lange of HSC El Paso.
Q: Why are individuals still contracting COVID-19 even though they are fully vaccinated?
Dr. Armando Meza, chief of infectious diseases at HSC El Paso, said the vaccines are effective in protecting people from developing serious COVID-19 complications that are hospitalized or cause death to individuals.
Q: Do I need to receive a booster?
If individuals have not developed the necessary antibodies to combat COVID-19, then individuals may need a booster shot, Dr. Meza said; Individuals who are healthy might want to consider receiving the booster shot, especially those who may be exposed to COVID-19 more frequently.
Q: Do I have to get the vaccine if I already had COVID-19?
Dr. Meza said yes. The booster or vaccine will help boost the antibodies individuals may already have. Dr. Lange said individuals have to wait 90 days to receive the vaccine after contracting COVID-19.
Q: Are the vaccines safe?
As of right now, the vaccines are authorized through the FDA emergency vaccine program, Dr. Ron Cook, local health authority, said. However, medical professionals have seen very little severe adverse reactions he said.
Medical professionals know how to treat these severe adverse reactions if individuals do develop them. Dr. Cook said.
"Only three people have died from the COVID vaccine and that was early on when we saw blood clots come up," Dr. Cook said.
Q: Why does slowing the spread matter?
It helps control hospital capacity levels, Jeff Dennis, assistant professor of public health at HSC Lubbock, said. Our hospitals systems are not set up to handle everyone getting sick at once, he said.
Q: What are the risk for pregnant woman who contract COVID-19?
Dr. Sireesha Y. Reddy, chief of obstetrics and gynecology and medical director of Women's Health Practices at HSC El Paso, said that women who are pregnant are more at risk of being hospitalized and being put on ventilators.
Q: Can the vaccine make me infertile?
Dr. Reddy said that these claims are unfounded and that not scientific evidence supports this claim.
Q: Can a pregnant women receive the vaccine?
Yes, according to Dr. Reddy. The American College of OBGYN said that the vaccine is safe to women who are pregnant or lactating, said Dr. Reddy.
Dr. Teresa Baker, co-director of the Infant Risk Center at HSC Lubbock, said pregnant women do pass antibodies to their children if pregnant women do choose to get vaccinated.
Q: Is the vaccine safe for children?
Dr. Glenn Fennelly, chair of pediatrics and pediatric infectious disease specialist as HSC El Paso, said yes. The vaccine was approved for children 12-years and older.
Q: Why should a college student receive the vaccine?
Dr. David Edwards, medical director of Student Health Services, said the spread of COVID-19 is mainly through this age group. The vaccine also helps prevents prolonged symptoms if a student does contract COVID-19 that would normally last weeks or months, he said.
Dr. Rice-Spearman said that the vaccine is readily available on the system's campuses.
Q: Do I have to wait in between to get the COVID-19 booster and flu shot?
Dr. Cook said it is OK to received the COVID-19 booster and the flu shot at the same time.
Q: Why isn't the vaccine not approved by the FDA?
"FDA approval looks for everything possible before they actually put a drug out," Dr. Cook said. "They don't want to have to recall the drug so they're doing their process."
