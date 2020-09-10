The South Plains Food Bank is hosting an unveiling ceremony for a new mobile refrigerated pantry on Thursday, Sept. 10 from 1 p.m. to 2 p.m. to commemorate Hunger Action Day.
The new pantry is being sponsored by Amerigroup Texas and the United Family grocery chain, according to the news release.
The mobile trailer will be used by the South Plains Food Bank as a walk-in food pantry and as an educational tool for improving health in 20 different Texas counties, according to the news release from the South Plains Food Bank.
Food bank educators will assist clients at the food bank in creating boxes of food, sharing nutrition information, offering food samples and giving recipe suggestions, according to the news release.
According to the news release from the South Plains Food Bank, rural areas make up 59 percent of counties with the largest rate of food insecurity among children. The new pantry is a way for the food bank to combat this problem being faced in rural Texas counties.
The unveiling will be at the South Plains Food Bank, 5605 MLK Blvd., Lubbock, TX 79404.
To receive more information, go to https://www.spfb.org/.
