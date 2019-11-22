To wrap up Indigenous Peoples Heritage Month, the Raiderland Native American Student Association hosted a screening of the film “More Than A Word,” which looks at how the Washington Redskin’s mascot can be offensive to Native Americans and their culture.
Martha Bejarano-Moreno, the vice president of the Raiderland Native American Student Association and a senior history and political science major from Plano, said they decided to host this event because they wanted to be able to talk about Indigenous people and Native Americans in order to see them as more than just a symbol, mascot or something to make money off of.
“We thought it would be a good way to end the month by having a conversation about the Indigenous community and the topic that encompasses sports, identity and then just to have a talk about racist symbols,” she said. “We just wanted to have an honest conversation. We’re happy we’ve had a successful month and we’re glad we could end it this way.”
As the Native American population at Tech is only 120 students, Bejarano-Moreno said on a campus where sports are prominent, conversations like these are important to have because they help the rest of the Native population’s peers understand exactly how small things can have such a big impact.
They are also open to talking about opposing views, such as the Redskin’s name and logo not being racist or not that big of a deal, Bejarano-Moreno said, because they are willing to listen to what people have to say and inform them of what exactly it means to their culture.
“I think not only in Texas but in America, football is so big and so we’re trying to have all of these important conversations about identity and football and racism to just show the different aspects of it,” she said. “Native Americans aren’t mascots; the community is here, and we’re present and we are people.”
Marisa Carson, a freshman engineering major from Carrollton and a member of the Raiderland Native American Student Association, said she hopes this movie gives more light to what Native Americans go through and what they think could affect them name-wise as the football team’s name being the Redskins is considered a slur to Natives.
“I think it’s important for people to understand the views of other cultural backgrounds and just to understand different views so you’re not just focused on yours and you can see how other people live and what they go through,” Carson said. “I hope people understand the importance of seeing different cultures and want to learn more and that we’re here and we exist still.”
Alex Pearl, a professor in the Texas Tech School of Law and a member of the Chickasaw Nation of Oklahoma, said that the issues of racism and identity are issues that are prominent for most Americans – all they have to know is sports in order to be familiar with seeing Native mascots.
Pearl said he thinks this event creates an opportunity for dialogue for the non-Native community to understand beneath the surface level, Native people do not like it.
“When I think about the mascot issue, I think about my kids, and I think about the empirical, psychological research that demonstrates that when Native kids are primed with these types of stereotypical images we see on football helmets and baseball jerseys, it actually demonstratively and negatively affects their self-esteem, their sense of self-worth and their sense of community value,” he said. “When I think about that, I think that my kids are harmed by that for no good reason, and so that’s what I think people don’t understand is that there’s more to it that’s being affected.”
As Indigenous Peoples Heritage Month comes to a close, Pearl said he hopes people take away something they may not have known before this event and that they consider changing the way they look at Native Americans, viewing them as people rather than a symbol.
“Culturally, we’re in a time right now that it’s embarrassing or a sign of weaknesses if you change your mind about something, especially on a university campus,” he said. “I hope we reduce some ignorance.”
