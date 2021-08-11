Editor's Note: The following information is current as of Aug. 11, and will reflect the latest information on COVID-19 in regard to Texas Tech's campus, and in general. All answers provided are sourced from emails from Texas Tech officials, medical professionals, campus department websites and the City of Lubbock.
Q: How many cases are being reported in Lubbock?
As of 4 p.m. on Wednesday, Aug. 11, the City of Lubbock has reported 111 new COVID-19. There are a total of 2,187 active cases being reported in Lubbock County by the city.
Q: Is the Delta variant in Lubbock?
According to the City of Lubbock health professionals, yes. The health department said that around 80 precent of the positive COVID-19 cases in Lubbock have been identified as being the Delta variant.
Q: Where can I get tested for COVID-19?
There is on-campus testing from Aug. 11-17 at Urbanovsky Park, according to the Texas Tech Commitment website.
According to a news release from the city, the Lubbock Health Department will move their COVID-19 testing to the pool at Clapp Park, at 4500 Ave. U. The drive-through testing site will be open from 12 p.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Friday.
Q: Where can I receive a COVID-19 vaccine on campus and around the city?
According to the Texas Tech Commitment website and a letter from the university, Tech will be hosting a OneStop event at Holden Hall from Aug. 11-17 from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. each day. Students can receive a COVID-19 vaccine there and talk to several campus resources. The vaccines are administered by the Texas Department of Emergency Management.
Students may also receive a vaccine from the City of Lubbock's mobile vaccination bus on Aug. 20 at 18th St. and Flint Avenue and on Aug. 26 at Memorial Circle, according to the Texas Tech Commitment website.
Students can schedule an appointment also receive the Johnson & Johnson vaccine at Student Health Services by calling 806-743-2848, according to Tammy Diaz, nurse manager for Student Health Services.
To schedule to receive any of the COVID-19 vaccines for the City of Lubbock Health Department visit their website.
Q: What is the COVID-19 vaccine incentive program?
The Office of Communications & Marketing recently announced COVID-19 vaccine incentives to help encourage students, faculty and staff to receive the vaccine. However, students, faculty and staff who have already been vaccinated may also participate in the incentive program.
Drawing for prizes will begin Sept 15. and a list of prizes can be found here. Students can submit their vaccine record using the same website for a fee of $10.
Q: Will masks be mandated on campus?
As of right now, no, but there are some exceptions on campus.
Masks will be mandated on buses, according to Transportation & Parking Services, due to a Transportation Security Administration mandate. Masks will also be required if a student is being seen at the Student Health Clinic at the Student Wellness Center. Faculty and staff will be required to wear a mask if being seen at the Faculty + Staff Clinic within the Student Wellness Center.
At this time, the Student Counseling Services within the Student Wellness Center have not made a comment on if they will require masks or not.
Q: I have been exposed to COVID-19, what should I do?
According to an email from TTU Emergency Management, students who have been vaccinated are not required to quarantine but should monitor their symptoms for 14 days.
If a student is unvaccinated and is exposed, the university is requiring them to quarantine for seven days or more, depending on test results. However, if a student can prove a positive test result within the last three months, they will no be required to quarantine.
Q: I tested positive for COVID-19, what should I do?
According to an email from TTU Emergency Management, vaccinated students who live on campus will be provided with a location to quarantine. If off-campus is necessary, the university will pay for associated housing expenses.
If a student is unvaccinated, the university will provide the student will off-campus options and will not pay for associated housing expenses.
If any vaccinated or unvaccinated student receives a positive test result, they must report it to the university using this link.
If you have any questions about the information given or have any COVID-19 related questions, email editor@dailytoreador.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.