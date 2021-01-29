According to a news release, several city telephone numbers are being used for scam calls.
The scam callers are using the City Lubbock’s numbers to contact residents and certifying their vaccine appointment using Select-A-Seat, according to a news release.
Citizens who used Select-A-Seat for their vaccination appointments will receive a confirmation email, not a phone call, according to a news release.
Anyone that receives a spoof call like this is being strongly advised to disregard the call and to not share any personal information, according to a news release.
