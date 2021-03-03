The City of Lubbock Public Health Department vaccinated 2,524 individuals during a COVID-19 vaccine clinic March 3, according to a release from the city. The clinic continued to focus on individuals meeting 1A and 1B guidelines.
Below is a breakdown of COVID-19 vaccine clinic results since vaccines became available to the Public Health Department, according to the release.
- In December 2020, 2086 vaccines were administered.
- In January 2021, 20,347 vaccinations were administered, 18,007 first doses and 2,340 second doses.
- In February 2021, 33,342 vaccinations were administered, 17,911 first doses and 15,341 second doses.
- On March 2, 2,408 vaccinations were administered, 744 first doses and 1,664 second doses.
- On March 3, 2,524 vaccinations were administered, 1,033 first doses and 1,491 second doses.
The Public Health Department has vaccinated 38,781 individuals with their first dose of the COVID-19 vaccination and 20,926 have received their second doses, according to the release. Additional clinics will be held this week.
