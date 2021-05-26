City of Lubbock officials hosted a virtual press conference on May 26, to discuss new information about vaccine distribution in the community.
Katherine Wells, director of the Lubbock Health Department, said the health department is still helping vaccinate individuals.
"It is important for everyone to go ahead and get the vaccine," Wells said.
The health department will be focusing on getting vaccines out into the community this summer, Wells said. One group will be administering vaccines at the health department while another group will be focusing on outreach events.
Dr. Ronald Cook, local health authority, said that even though the there are less COVID-19 cases, COVID-19 is still present. He said that there are still positive patients and patients who are still being hospitalized. He also echoed Wells' sentiments about the health department having plenty of vaccines for those who wish to receive one.
"The way we get to zero is by getting vaccinated. We can wipe out this virus," Cook said. "43 percent of Lubbock has had at least one dose of the vaccine and that has significantly contributed to our decrease in numbers."
He said that the Pfizer vaccine is available to to those of the age and 12 and up. He said that he expects the Moderna and Johnson & Johnson vaccines to become available to a lower age range as well; he also stated that Moderna is 100 percent effective in those 12 and up.
Lubbock Mayor Pro Tem, Steve Massengale, passed the city council's condolence to those who have lost family members to COVID-19. He also said that this is the 61st news conference about COVID-19 since the first news conference on March 3, 2020, and since then, the city has tried to provide all important information to the public.
He thanked workers in the health department, first responders and the public for their cooperation during the pandemic.
"We were ranked as on of the third best cities in the United States for delivering the most vaccine," he said.
This is the last scheduled news conference pertaining to COVID-19, according to Massengale. The city will no longer send news releases about COVID-19 cases and recoveries to media partners. However; the city will be updating the COVID-19 dashboard on the city's website.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.