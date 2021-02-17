A news conference was hosted by the City of Lubbock on Feb. 17, regarding the current state of the COVID-19 pandemic in the city. Several public health officials were present to address matters about vaccine distribution, case numbers and severe weather effects.
Katherine Wells, director of the Public Health Department, said that the number of vaccines distributed to people are still going strong, despite the historically cold weather.
“With some changes and support from other city departments, we have been able to continue our vaccine efforts this week. Due to the cold weather, we had to close our drive-through option, but we did expand our special accommodation area. The area is where those who have difficulty walking can go to an area very close to the front door to fill out their paperwork, receive their vaccine and complete their observation period, all in one spot,” Wells said.
The city plans to have city staff use golf carts and wheelchairs to deliver people with disabilities to the front door and help them get vaccinated.
Regarding the severe weather, Wells said that there have been some walk-in cases a few days prior, in which people come in and register for vaccination without scheduling due to open spaces in the schedule caused by the harsh weather conditions. However, she said that this will not continue once the weather is warm again. No vaccines were left unused or expired, and all doses were able to be injected without fail, despite the cold weather.
Dr. Ron Cook, a public health authority, said that despite the rate of people being vaccinated, it is essential for everyone to continue using their face mask, sanitize and continue social distancing.
“What we don’t know is, even when vaccinated, if you are exposed to the virus and carried it to somebody else, all the more reasons to wear that mask,” Cook said.
There have been cases of the virus’ mutations sighted around the world, and concerns might be raised on the weather’s impact on the virus. Cook said that this weather might not cause any mutations in the virus, and with people staying at home, hopefully in small groups, he said that the cold weather is helping to reduce the spread.
Additionally, the current vaccines are proved to be reliable enough to prevent even the mutations of COVID-19, so by getting vaccinated, people will be able to protect themselves, should the virus make any changes, Cook said.
Lubbock Mayor, Dan Pope, said the case numbers around the city have been low and the number of hospital beds available continues to be lower than the actual need. This is due to the snowstorm, causing more people to have weather-related problems.
“That will bounce back, it is not something that is worth to raise any concerns,” Pope said.
With the snow and cold making it harder to access the Lubbock Memorial Civic Center, the Mayor said that he is glad to see that staff is clearing up the paths to make it easier for citizens to enter and exit the vaccination clinics. By the end of this week, he said that the weather should be better for people to get vaccinated in clinics.
The vaccination clinics will continue throughout the week, and it will be available for all individuals who belong to Phases 1A and 1B of the vaccination process. More information about the requirements and registration can be found online at the City of Lubbock’s website.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.