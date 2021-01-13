The hospital rate, the COVID-19 vaccine rollout and the COVID-19 vaccine side effects, all were topics of discussion during the news conference the City of Lubbock held on Wednesday morning.
Dr. Ron Cook discussed what the hospital numbers currently look like and what must be done to maintain and lower current numbers.
“On the clinical side, our hospitals still remain full, our ICU’s remain full. Last night we had one bed available that was open for admission to people,” he said. “We’re not out of the woods yet, but our numbers have plateaued and may be falling a little bit. We must continue our mitigation efforts to stop the virus and stop the spread. We must continue to respect this disease, this virus and how lethal it can be.”
Cook said that the vaccination process is going well in Lubbock. The vaccination process is still in phase 1A and phase 1B. This includes front line workers, those 65 and older, or individuals who are 16 and older who have severe underlying conditions.
Cook said that the vaccine is safe and encourages people that if they can take it, to take it.
