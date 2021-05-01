On May 1, the City of Lubbock citizens voted on Proposition A, making abortions illegal in the city and making the city a sanctuary city of the unborn. The unofficial vote count, from the Lubbock County Elections Office, is 21,400 for and 12,860 against the proportion
The mayor released a statement, according to a news release, around 10 p.m. on the vote for the proportion.
“Over the course of several months, Lubbock citizens who support the ordinance and those opposed have expressed their thoughts in public forums and engaged in passionate debate on this sensitive issue. Today, voters made it clear that Lubbock will become the next sanctuary city for the unborn. I am encouraged by the significant voter turnout."
The City will look for votes on Tuesday, May 11, according to the release. The tentative date for the preposition to go into effect is June 1.
