Primary Elections are Tuesday, March 1 and will run from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m at local polling stations.
According to ballotpedia.org, primary elections are narrowing down the candidates running for selected offices. Nearby polling stations are available for search by zip code through www.votelubbock.org.
This includes the Student Union Building on campus for students who are registered to vote.
A registered voter can vote at any of the polling locations. Sample ballots are available to view on the Lubbock website where users can view Republican and Democratic ballots.
Voters will find that Republican ballot has office candidates and 10 propositions to vote on, while the Democratic ballot has no propositions.
In this election, there will be the gubernatorial race, where incumbent Governor Greg Abbott will run opposed. Any more information with regards to the candidates and their names and party affiliation is also available on the website.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.