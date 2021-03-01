The Texas Tech University Health Sciences Center will host the 2021 Endowed Lecture Series, according to a Health Sciences Center news release. The event is meant to encourage a culture of creativity and discovery by exploring the lecture topics and past research.
It will take place during the following times and dates, according to the news release.
- From noon to 2:30 p.m. March 4 and 5, there will be Tech Talks
- From 2 p.m. to 3:30 p.m. March 4 to the 5, there will be a Poster Showcase
- From 3 p.m. to 4:30 p.m. March 5, there will be a Doctoral Seminar.
The event will have guest speakers including Chad Cook, a professor and director of the Doctor of Physical Therapy Division at Duke University, Susan McBride, a Health Sciences Center professor and director for the Health Sciences Center School of Nursing Graduate Informatics Program, Jeffrey Hoch, professor at the University of California, and more, according to the news release.
To attend the event virtually, use the following link www.eventleaf.com/Attendee/Attendee/EventPage?eId=SFasg5zSeWjthahSt0rLaQ%3D%3D.
