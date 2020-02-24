The Texas Tech University Climate Center will host its second Science by the Glass event of the semester from 5 to 7 p.m. Tuesday at Local Bar and Grill, located at 2420 Broadway St., according to a news release from Texas Tech University.
Haoran “Chris” Chu, assistant professor for public relations in the College of Media and Communication, will speak about the impact of distance on one’s feelings toward climate change, according to the release. Chu’s research focuses on strategic communication concerning risks related to health, political and environmental issues, and how people react to said risks.
Science by the Glass is hosted every third Tuesday of the month. Doors open at 5 p.m. for food and drinks; the presentation begins at 6 p.m. Parking is available both on and across the street and admission is free and open to all ages, according to the release.
Tech’s Climate Center is part of the South Central Climate Adaptation Science Center, a network of eight regional centers supported by organizations and educational institutions throughout the South Central U.S. The center focuses on climate variability across the South Central U.S., and researches various areas such as agriculture, native wildlife, renewable energy, health, air pollution, human migration and water policy, according to the release.
