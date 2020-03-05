The Texas Tech Office of LGBTQIA Education & Engagement will host the 3rd annual Big 12 LGBTQIA & Allies Summit from March 6 to March 8.
The summit brings together students, community members, faculty and staff to learn and engage from social justice advocates and trailblazers for LGBQIA equality, according to the news release.
“The Big 12 LGBTQIA & Allies Summit is a collaborative effort involving many institutional partners at Texas Tech, across the Big 12 and more,” Jody Randall, director of the Office of LGBTQIA Education & Engagement, said, according to the release. “We are working hard to raise competencies and understanding around the many identities people simultaneously live.”
Plenary speakers at the summit include Trey Grayson, national co-chair of Conservatives Against Discrimination who served two-terms as Secretary of State for the Commonwealth of Kentucky, Jennifer Denetdale, an associate professor of American studies at the University of New Mexico who serves as the chair of the Navajo Human Rights Commission and Morgan Jon Fox, an award-winning independent filmmaker.
Additionally, President Lawrence Schovanec, Dean of the Jerry S. Rawls College of Business Margaret L. Williams and Chief Diversity Officer and Vice President of the Division of Diversity, Equity & Inclusion Carol A. Sumner will speak at the summit, according to the release.
More information on the speakers as well as a full schedule of events for the summit, which will take place in the Student Union Building, is available at https://www.depts.ttu.edu/lgbtqia/big12.php.
