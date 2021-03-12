Texas Tech will host in-person commencement ceremonies in May at Jones AT&T Stadium, according to a release from the Office of the President. Ceremonies for May, August and December 2020 graduates will be May 6-8, and ceremonies for May 2021 graduates will be May 14-15.
Texas tech to host in-person graduation ceremonies in May
- By Hannah Isom
News Editor
