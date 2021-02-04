Texas Tech student Ryan Zink was arrested on Feb. 4 and is accused of allegedly storming the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, according to a release made by the student’s father, Jeff Zink.
Jeff Zink, a United States Congressional Candidate running in Arizona’s 7th District, said the charges made against his son are false, as he was with him all day, according to the release. He said they were approaching the Capitol when they realized protestors were already inside.
However, Jeff Zink and his son did witness a protestor destroying one of the windows and being apprehended by the Capitol Police Department at which time Jeff Zink offered to bear witness of the event, according to the release.
Jeff Zink said at no time did he, or his son Ryan Zink, enter the building, trespass, or damage any property of the United States, according to the release.
Jeff Zink said he currently possesses a video and photographic evidence that has been offered to law enforcement, according to the release.
Jeff Zink, and his son Ryan Zink, were there to document the events taking place at the Capitol, according to the release. Jeff Zink said he felt it was necessary to observe their free speech rights in action.
Read the full release from Jeff Zink below:
Today at 10:30 a.m. Arizona time, I received a phone that my son Ryan Zink of Lubbock, Texas had been arrested 3:30 a.m. CST. I know that these charges are false as I was with him the entire day. We were there to witness the historic electoral process. A hallmark of our great country. We arrived very early and stayed outside the entire day. In fact, we were approaching the Capitol when we discovered protesters were already inside. We did witness, first-hand, a black clad protestor destroying one of the windows and then being apprehended by the Capitol Police Department. At that time, I offered to bear witness of this event and ensured the police were provided with my contact information. At no time did I, nor my son Ryan enter the building, trespass or damage any property of the United States. Furthermore, the allegations that my son physically assaulted ANYONE are completely unfounded, without evidence or merit, and politically motivated.
I currently possess video and photographic evidence and have offed this to law enforcement. To ensure there is no misunderstanding, my son and I were there to document the events taking place at our Capitol. My son is a media student at Texas Tech University and I, as a United States Congressional candidate, I felt it was necessary to observe our free speech rights in action.
