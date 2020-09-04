In August, former Texas Tech head women’s basketball coach Marlene Stollings was terminated from her position after accusations and accounts of mistreating players within her program surfaced.
Now, almost a month later, Stollings is prepared to sue Tech due to beliefs of being fired without cause, according to ESPN. She has hired attorney Peter Ginsberg to take action against the University.
Tech has responded to Stollings’ legal action by selecting the firm of Holland & Knight to take an in-depth review of the issues surrounding student-athletes and their well-being in relation to the Tech athletic department, according to a statement released by Tech.
The statement by Tech included which specific aspects the firm would review.
“1) athletics policies, procedures, and reporting protocols relevant to issues of student-athlete well-being;
2) athletics training provided to student-athletes and staff with respect to these policies, procedures, and reporting protocols; and
3) student-athlete and athletics staff understanding of, and confidence in, Texas Tech’s policies, procedures, and resolution on complaints regarding student-athlete well-being.”
Several former players voiced their displeasure with Stollings and her harmful program, including former Lady Raider standout Brittany Brewer, who is now in the WNBA and Sydney Goodson, who transferred away from Tech during the recent off-season.
“This story is accurate & needs to be shared,” Goodson said in a tweet regarding a story headlining Stollings’ harmful practices.
Shortly after, Brewer released a letter to the Lubbock Avalanche Journal regarding the accuracy of the claims as well.
“Everything you read was true," Brewer wrote. “We were terrified of retaliation.”
In contrast, the abusive practices that were described by past players were not noticed by former Lady Raider coach Marsha Sharp, according to ESPN. Sharp sat in on three practices and did not see any outstanding issues.
The legal battle will continue to develop as both parties are preparing for Stollings’ litigation against Tech.
