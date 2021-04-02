Spring enrollment numbers are typically lower than the enrollment numbers for fall enrollment numbers. However, Texas Tech has still seen a growing trend with the spring 2021 enrollment numbers compared to spring 2020 enrollment numbers.
Jason Hale, the interim executive director of Tech Undergraduate Admissions, shared the figures for the spring 2021 semester for the undergraduate, graduate and the Tech School of Law.
“Total spring enrollment was 36,974 students,” Hale said. “This was a 4.3 percent increase over last spring. That includes both new and current students.”
Hale said that typically, there are not many new freshman students that come to Tech in the spring semester, most of the high school students will come to Texas Tech in the fall semesters.
The reason why there are not many new students in the spring is because graduation is in the spring so it only makes sense that students would then come to Tech in the fall, Hale said.
“We do have some new students that come in the spring,” Hale said. “We had 140 new freshman students that started this spring, which is actually an 86 percent increase compared to last spring. The reason why is because we had a couple of students who deferred their admission from the fall semester because of the pandemic, and they decided to start this spring semester instead.”
Hale said there were 822 new transfer students this spring. This was a slight decrease from the previous spring semester but overall, the total spring enrollment of Tech saw an increase in spring enrollment.
Jamie Hansard is the vice president for enrollment management at Tech. Hansard explained other reasons why the spring 2021 enrollment was lower than the fall 2020 enrollment and why this is a typical trend for enrollment.
“There are many reasons,” Hansard said. “We have many students that graduate in December and the retention rate from first year to second year. We lose some first-year students that decided not to come back to Texas Tech.”
Hansard said another large impact that affected enrollment was the COVID-19 pandemic because usually there are models that are used to predict what enrollment will look like, however that all had to be discarded because the pandemic is unpredictable.
Hansard went on to share other enrollment facts for the 2021 spring semester including the total enrollment for the Hispanic community.
“9,997 students were Hispanic,” Hansard said. “If you break that down to a percentage, 27 percent of our student body is Hispanic for spring 2021.”
According to the Tech Institutional Research website. The enrollment numbers broken down by ethnic groups are as follows. 121 students are American Indian or Alaskan Native, 1,164 students are Asian, 2,295 students are Black or African American, 9,997 students are Hispanic, 1,334 students are two or more races, 22 students are Native Hawaiian or Pacific Islander, 1,962 students are international, 383 students are unknown, and 19,696 students are white.
Mark Sheridan is the dean of the Graduate School at Tech. Sheridan, explained the enrollment numbers specifically for the graduate school.
“This spring semester there are 6,590 students enrolled in the graduate school for spring 2021,” Sheridan said.
Sheridan said the graduate school attracts many students from across the nation because Tech is a research university.
Recent trends from the graduate school at Tech have shown that many students that graduate from the graduate school at Tech will stay and work in the state of Texas, Sheridan said.
“From our last alumni survey, almost two thirds of our alumni stay and work in Texas and contribute to the economy of Texas,” Sheridan said. “This research university is feeding the economy because the knowledge that is created here will create new jobs.”
Sheridan said that he is very pleased with the enrollment numbers at the graduate school this semester.
“If you compare this past tail off between fall 2020 and spring 2021 compared to past semesters, we did really well with enrollment,” Sheridan said. “Especially with this pandemic period, we had record enrollments in both undergraduate and graduate level. It just speaks to how high quality of a university Texas Tech is.”
