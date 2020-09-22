The fountain behind the Texas Tech Seal is flooded with bubbles today after gallons of dish soap were emptied in to it late last night.
According to Charles Leatherwood, managing director for grounds maintenance, grounds received a report of the bubbles after midnight.
These bubbles were the result of dish soap being emptied out into the fountain.
Leatherwood said that grounds treats bubbles by using chemicals that break down the soap and bubbles. He said these chemicals are safe to use in the fountain, and in some cases they just empty out the water.
"This happens from time to time," Leatherwood said, "But this is the first this has happened since we left for COVID in March."'
Leatherwood said that maintenance just tries to keep an eye on the fountain and take care of it as much as they can.
