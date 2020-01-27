Lubbock, TX (79409)

Today

Becoming partly cloudy and windy. Low 36F. WNW winds at 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 20 to 30 mph. Higher wind gusts possible..

Tonight

Becoming partly cloudy and windy. Low 36F. WNW winds at 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 20 to 30 mph. Higher wind gusts possible.