Two teams from the Texas Tech School of Law competed in the arbitration section of the American Bar Association competition finals last Friday and Saturday, according to a Tech press release. One team won first place while the other team came home a semi-finalist, only being defeated by the respective Tech team.
The first-place team comprised of Patricia Cabrera-Sopo, Emily Fouts, Drake Pamilton and Michael Samaniego, who are second-year students, according to the release. The team that placed in the semi-finals included Jessica Aycock, Sara Jaeckle, Michaela Kee, and Choloe Shrode and was mainly made up of third-year students with the exception of Shrode, who is a second-year.
Both teams were coached by Brie Sherwin and Catherine Christopher, who are professors of law at Tech, according to the release.
The only other team to beat a Red Raider team, according to the release from Tech, was another Red Raider team in both regionals and nationals.
This was the first of four competitions hosted by the ABA. The competitions include achievement and participation in categories which include: arbitration, negotiation, client counseling and national appellate advocacy, according to the release.
After all competitions have taken place, a champion will be announced based off points distributed in the categories previously mentioned, according to the release.
